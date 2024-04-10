Time ticks down for stranded orca calf as rescue efforts ramp up, but no set date

Planning is underway to rescue a two-year-old female orca known as the Brave Little Hunter as lines for Hukilau, an ancient Hawaiian fishing method, is spotted along the shoreline in a shallow area of the lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 4:12 am.

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The British Columbia First Nation at the centre of a complex attempt to rescue a young killer whale stranded in a tidal lagoon near the Vancouver Island village of Zeballos says it is facing hard decisions.

The Ehattesaht First Nation says in a statement that it is relying on its traditional knowledge about whales and its territorial waters, along with modern tools, to rescue an orca calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon.

Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John previously said an attempt to rescue the female orca calf, estimated to be about two years old and already more than two weeks in the lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island, could occur this week.

First Nation members, federal Fisheries Department marine mammal experts, whale scientists and boat and machine operators spent much of Tuesday in meetings preparing for a rescue attempt.

The Fisheries Department says in a statement that rescue plans, approaches, and options were being discussed and reviewed, but the timing of an attempt to get the orca calf out of the lagoon to a possible open ocean reunion with its extended family members has not been set.

The First Nation named the young orca kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter, after it ventured into a tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island with its mother last month, but tragedy resulted when the pregnant mother killer whale became stranded on a rocky beach at low tide and died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

9h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

9h ago

Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim
Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three assaults that occurred against the same victim. Investigators say on Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, 2023 and on April 8, 2024, a man assaulted...

5h ago

New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect
New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect

Metrolinx officials say they're focusing on educating GO Transit riders about the new policy, but fines of up to $360 could be issued.

8h ago

Top Stories

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

9h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

9h ago

Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim
Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three assaults that occurred against the same victim. Investigators say on Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, 2023 and on April 8, 2024, a man assaulted...

5h ago

New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect
New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect

Metrolinx officials say they're focusing on educating GO Transit riders about the new policy, but fines of up to $360 could be issued.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

10h ago

2:46
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand

The man accused of murdering a Toronto police officer has taken the stand in his own defence. Erica Natividad was inside the courtroom.

10h ago

2:06
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week

A thunderstorm risk on Tuesday as rain and wind are set to return to the GTA late this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.
More Videos