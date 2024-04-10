Unifor applies to represent two Amazon fulfilment centres in Metro Vancouver

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 5:00 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 5:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — Unifor says it has filed two applications to represent Vancouver-area Amazon workers with the B.C. Labour Relations Board. 

The union says it’s filed applications for two Amazon fulfilment centres, one in New Westminster and one in Delta. 

Unifor first announced a union drive for Amazon workers in Metro Vancouver last July, and says workers began signing cards in October. 

When the union drive was announced, Unifor national president Lana Payne said Amazon workers put themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, and joining a union would help them push their employer to improve working conditions. 

The drive is part of a wider movement that’s been facing an uphill battle. 

Two years ago, Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize, a historic moment for a brand-new Amazon Labor Union. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

