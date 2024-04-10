Vermont’s Goddard College to close after years of declining enrollment and financial struggles

By The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 11:42 am.

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Goddard College, a small school known for its progressive education, is closing after years of declining enrollment and financial struggles, the board of trustees announced.

The decision to close at the end of the semester was heart-wrenching but unavoidable as the school, created in 1938, faces financial insolvency, the board said in a statement Tuesday.

Goddard currently has 220 students, compared with more than 1,900 in the early 1970s, the board said.

“The closure of Goddard College is a significant loss for students in search of an alternative, progressive higher education,” board chair Mark Jones said in a statement. “The decision to close Goddard College was not made easily or quickly. With declining enrollment and financial insolvency looming, the Board was left with no other option. Our hearts are broken.”

Boards and administrations have tried for decades to find ways to keep Goddard sustainable, but it couldn’t beat the inflationary pressures, demographic changes and shifts in educational preferences that it and other colleges have faced, the board said. Schools have grappled with a shift toward more career-oriented training and a decline in the number of college-age students.

Among Goddard alumni are actor William H. Macy, playwright David Mamet, jailed activist and cause celebre Mumia Abu-Jamal, and some members of the rock band Phish.

Goddard students will have the chance to continue their education at the same tuition rate through Prescott College in Arizona, the board said. Other partner institutions may be announced in the near future. A scholarship fund will be created to help the students transition, Goddard officials said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

4m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

18m ago

All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies
All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies

Toronto police and the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) say all Ontario pharmacies have reported using time-delayed safes to help curb the risk of robberies throughout the province. The time-delayed...

13m ago

Top Stories

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

4m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

18m ago

All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies
All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies

Toronto police and the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) say all Ontario pharmacies have reported using time-delayed safes to help curb the risk of robberies throughout the province. The time-delayed...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

5h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

13h ago

2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

17h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

18h ago

More Videos