Woodford Reserve tried to undermine unionization effort at its Kentucky distillery, judge rules

FILE - In this photo taken on April 8, 2009, guide Dave Salyers describes the bourbon making process to a group touring the Woodford Reserve distillery in Versailles, Ky. The Kentucky distillery has been ordered to bargain with a local Teamsters union after a federal labor law judge ruled that the prominent bourbon producer undermined efforts by its worker to unionize. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, file)

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 2:56 pm.

Woodford Reserve undermined unionization efforts at its Kentucky distillery by awarding pay raises, relaxing its vacation policy and handing out bottles of whiskey to workers before a vote on whether to unionize, a federal judge ruled.

The sweeteners the prominent bourbon maker offered to workers were timed to influence the outcome of the unionization vote, Andrew S. Gollin, an administrative law judge with the National Labor Relations Board, wrote in his decision Monday.

The 2022 unionization effort failed, but Gollin set aside the election results and said Woodford Reserve and its parent company should recognize and bargain with a local Teamsters union. Woodford Reserve is part of spirits giant Brown-Forman Corp., based in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Overall, the timing and circumstances surrounding these actions are more than sufficient to infer unlawful motivation,” Gollin wrote in his decision.

The company said it took each of the actions in question for legitimate business reasons that were unrelated to the union campaign. But the judge disagreed, saying the company engaged in unfair labor practices in violation of the National Labor Relations Act. The company failed to prove that the pay raise, relaxed vacation policy and whiskey giveaway would have occurred in the absence of the union campaign, he said.

Brown-Forman said it is reviewing the ruling and determining its next steps. The judge’s order can be appealed to the NLRB. The decision also was significant because it was the second administrative law judge bargaining order since the NLRB set a new framework for union elections last year, said Kayla Blado, a spokeswoman for the board.

Joe Lance, vice president and business agent for Teamsters Local 651, said the judge made the “right call.”

“This is a clear cut example of unlawful interference in what should have been a free and fair election,” Lance said in a statement. “We hope this serves as a deterrent to other employers, who will hopefully think twice before they violate federal labor laws.”

Episodes of labor unrest have occurred in recent years in Kentucky’s renowned bourbon industry, including strikes that involved prominent producers including Jim Beam, Four Roses and Heaven Hill.

The union-organizing campaign at Woodford Reserve began in August 2022 at the historic distillery in the heart of Kentucky’s picturesque bluegrass region. The primary motivation was to seek higher wages.

Ahead of the election, distillery managers told employees they would receive a $4 per hour across-the-board pay raise. Workers started seeing the increase on their paychecks about a week before the election. Once the pay raise was announced, employee interest in the union waned, the judge noted.

Woodford also changed its merit raise and vacation policies and then handed out a bottle of its Double Oaked whiskey, valued at around $30, to each production employee a week before the election.

Once the election took place, the tally showed 14 votes in favor of unionization and 45 against.

The union responded by filing an unfair labor practice charge. After the pay raise, one employee told a union organizer that he was taking “the bribe” and was no longer supporting the union, the judge noted. Another employee indicated he was taking the raise and “backing down.” The company said the pay increase was meant to deal with worker retention and recruitment issues.

Woodford had given a $1 per hour, across-the-board wage increase earlier in the year. Interest in organizing a union grew after that as employees viewed the increase as inadequate, the judge noted.

The decision to relax merit pay and vacation policies was due to a change in human resources leadership, the company said. And gifting a bottle of whiskey was nothing more than a morale booster routinely given to Woodford employees for a variety of reasons, including meeting production goals, it said.

The judge saw it differently. He said the wage and vacation actions were meant to undermine support for the union organizing campaign, while the whiskey handout was intended to influence the vote.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

37m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

4h ago

Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police
Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly ambushed his girlfriend and choked her while he was out on parole for manslaughter and kidnapping. Investigators say the 33-year-old suspect,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

37m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

4h ago

Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police
Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly ambushed his girlfriend and choked her while he was out on parole for manslaughter and kidnapping. Investigators say the 33-year-old suspect,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

8h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

16h ago

2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

20h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

21h ago

More Videos