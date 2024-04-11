3-alarm fire forces multiple people to evacuate homes in North York

Toronto Fire Services engine
Toronto Fire Services engine is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2024 10:21 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 10:54 pm.

Multiple people have been forced from their homes after a three-alarm blaze in North York.

Toronto Fire was called to a townhouse complex on Driftwood Avenue in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Initially a two-alarm fire, officials say it was elevated to a third alarm before the situation was brought under control.

Toronto police say neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and residents were being sheltered in TTC busses as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

Fire officials say two people were treated by paramedics on scene but no one was taken to hospital.

