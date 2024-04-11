Alaska House passes budget with roughly $2,275 payments to residents, bill goes to Senate

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 6:14 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 6:26 pm.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House on Thursday passed its version of the state operating budget that includes direct payments to residents of roughly $2,275 a person. That amount is expected to be a subject of negotiations in the waning weeks of the legislative session, with Senate leaders questioning whether the state can afford it.

The House spending plan includes a Permanent Fund Dividend of roughly $1,650, plus energy relief payments of about $625. Senate Finance Committee co-Chair Bert Stedman told reporters Wednesday that House and Senate leaders had reached agreement on big items related to the budget but not on that issue.

The bill also includes a roughly $175 million, one-time increase in aid to school districts that would be paid according to a funding formula. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month vetoed an education package that overwhelmingly passed the Legislature that would have permanently boosted school funding by that amount. Dunleavy complained the package lacked provisions he wanted on teacher bonuses and charter schools — provisions that had failed to win broad support among lawmakers.

Lawmakers fell one vote short of overriding the veto, frustrating school leaders and education advocates who have been pleading for more money. Students last week walked out of class — and marched through the Capitol — in protest.

The Republican-led House has been trying to cobble together a new education package, with the legislative session set to end in mid-May.

The size of the yearly dividend — long paid to residents using earnings from the state’s Permanent Fund, its oil-wealth nest egg — has become a perennial fight.

For years, the amount set aside for checks was determined by a formula that lawmakers have virtually abandoned, particularly as the state has increasingly relied on fund earnings to help pay for government. Legislators have not set a new formula and instead have battled each year over what the dividend amount should be.

The operating budget next goes to the Senate, which is working on its version of a state infrastructure budget. Differences between what passes the House and Senate are generally hashed out in a conference committee.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

33m ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

38m ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

20m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

33m ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

38m ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

20m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

8h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos