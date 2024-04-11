Auto parts maker Magna International signs strategic partnership with Sanctuary AI

VANCOUVER — Magna International Inc. has signed a strategic partnership with Sanctuary AI for the development of general purpose AI robots for use in the company’s manufacturing operations.

Financial terms of the agreement, which includes a strategic equity investment by Magna, were not immediately available.

Founded in 2018, Vancouver-based Sanctuary AI has developed a number of technologies including dexterous humanlike hands and an AI control system.

Magna has been an investor in Sanctuary AI since 2021.

The Ontario-based auto parts company aims to use Sanctuary AI’s technology across multiple applications within its business.

Todd Deaville, vice-president of advanced manufacturing innovation at Magna, says that by integrating general purpose AI robots into its factories for specific tasks, the company will be able to improve its operations.

