B.C. seeks to regulate electricity for cryptocurrency miners, citing huge demands

FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong on Feb. 17, 2022. Cryptocurrencies have experienced their worst plunge since 2018. As prices drop, companies collapse and skepticism soars, fortunes and jobs are disappearing overnight, and investors’ feverish speculation has been replaced by icy calculation, in what industry leaders are referring to as a “crypto winter.” (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2024 3:09 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 3:12 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia is proposing legal changes that would allow the government to regulate the supply of electricity to cryptocurrency miners.

A statement from the Ministry of Energy says cryptocurrency miners consume large amounts of electricity to constantly run high-powered computers, while creating very few jobs or economic opportunities.

It says the legislative amendments would allow the government to prohibit or restrict provision of electricity to cryptocurrency miners because “unchecked growth” of the sector could make it challenging and more costly to provide electricity to homes and other businesses.

The province directed the BC Utilities Commission in December 2022 to suspend new electricity connections for cryptocurrency mining for 18 months.

The statement says 21 projects, requesting a total of 11,700 gigawatt hours of power per year, were temporarily suspended from receiving power.

It says that amount of electricity is more than double what the new Site C dam will be able to generate.

Proposed changes also include amendments to repeal sections of the Clean Energy Act used to create the former government’s Standing Offer Program to buy electricity.

The statement says purchases under the program, which was suspended in 2019, were made at well above market rates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

54m ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

4h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

30m ago

Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning
Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get "significant rainfall" Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms. Environment Canada issued the advisory...

2h ago

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

54m ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

4h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

30m ago

Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning
Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get "significant rainfall" Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms. Environment Canada issued the advisory...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

5h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos