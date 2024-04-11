Divers discover 2 more bodies in Italian hydro powerplant explosion. Death toll hits 5

A view of the Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers southwest of Bologna, Italy, Wednesday , April 10, 2024.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 9:16 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 9:56 am.

MILAN (AP) — Divers in northern Italy discovered the bodies of two more workers who died in an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing to five the number of confirmed dead, officials said Thursday.

The explosion Tuesday at the Enel Green Power plant, in the northern Bologna province, occurred at depth of some 40 meters (130 feet) below water level. The search for two other missing workers was continuing.

Divers who have been working to recover victims likened the scene to an underwater earthquake-struck building.

The blast at the Enel Green Power’s Bargi plant happened during work to increase the plant’s efficiency, the company said in a statement. A fire broke out when a turbine exploded on the eighth floor below the surface, flooding the floor below. The cause was still unknown.

The Associated Press

