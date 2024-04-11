Entry to housing market feels out of reach for 76% of non-owners: CIBC poll

A new poll done for CIBC says roughly three-quarters of Canadians who don't own a property say entry to the housing market feels out of reach. A new home is displayed for sale, in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 8:26 am.

TORONTO — A new poll done for CIBC says 76 per cent of Canadians who don’t own a property say entry to the housing market feels out of reach.

The bank says the online survey done in February found that 70 per cent of non-owners cited overpriced markets as one of the main barriers to achieving their homeownership goal, while 63 per cent cited the inability to save for a down payment.

The poll also found that 55 per cent of non-owners said they’ll only be able to afford a new home with an inheritance or gift from their family.

CIBC says current homeowners are also facing challenges as they deal with higher interest rates.

The bank says 51 per cent of variable-rate mortgage holders polled said they’ve been cutting back on everyday expenses, while 21 per cent are putting lump sum payments toward their mortgage.

Meanwhile, 45 per cent of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages anticipate they’ll cut back on daily expenses as their loans come up for renewal in the next two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

1h ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

2h ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

9h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

2h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

1h ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

2h ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

9h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

20h ago

2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.

21h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
More Videos