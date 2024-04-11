Foreign interference is ‘huge challenge,’ French PM says after meeting with Trudeau

OTTAWA — French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal says foreign interference is a “huge challenge” that requires countries to keep their citizens informed about the risks.

Attal made the comment today alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

On Wednesday, Trudeau told at a public inquiry into allegations of foreign meddling that he would often push back on intelligence he was provided.

Today, he says leaders must think critically and question the information they are given, although he still has confidence in Canada’s security apparatus.

During their joint appearance, Attal and Trudeau said Canada and France have agreed to a suite of new initiatives to deepen bilateral ties.

Chief among them is a French commitment to join Canada’s global carbon pricing challenge, an effort to rally the international community around a signature climate policy that is causing Trudeau much political misery at home.

The two countries are also set to work more closely together on wildfires and clean energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press