French prime minister to address Quebec legislature today, meet with premier

QUEBEC — French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is scheduled to address Quebec’s legislature this afternoon.

It’s the first speech by a foreign leader at the province’s legislature since then-French president François Hollande addressed the national assembly in 2014.

Jacques Palard, a French political scientist, says the visit is a sign the French government wants to strengthen relations with Quebec.

Palard says this is Attal’s first trip outside of Europe since becoming prime minister in January.

Earlier in the day, after a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Attal says he supports a policy of neutrality towards Quebec independence.

Attal is also scheduled to have meetings with Quebec Premier François Legault today and tomorrow, the first meetings between a Quebec premier and French prime minister since 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press