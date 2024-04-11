Hawaii-born sumo champion Akebono Taro dies at the age of 54 in Japan

FILE - Accompanied by a sword-bearer, grand champion Akebono performs the ring-entrance ritual during the annual New Year's dedication at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, on Jan. 8, 1997. Hawaii-born Akebono, one of the greats of sumo wresting and a former grand champion, is reported to have died earlier this month of heart failure while receiving care at a hospital in Tokyo, the United States Forces in Japan said in a statement on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

By Stephen Wade And Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 12:58 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 2:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Hawaii-born Akebono, one of the greats of sumo wrestling and a former grand champion, has died. He was 54. He was the first foreign-born wrestler to reach the level of “yokozuna” — or grand champion — in Japan.

“It is with sadness that we announce Akebono Taro died of heart failure earlier this month while receiving care at a hospital in the Tokyo area,” the family said in a statement obtained from the office of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

Akebono grew up on the rural side of the Koolau mountains from Honolulu and was born Chad Rowan.

He moved to Tokyo in the late 1980s and won his first grand championship in 1993.

At the prime of his career he was a real giant, reported at the time to weigh 500 pounds (225 kilos) and stand 6-feet-8 — or 2.03 meters.

The United States ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, sent his condolences on social platform X.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Akebono, a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan,” Emanuel posted.

“When Akebono became the first-ever foreign-born grand champion, sumo’s highest rank, in 1993, he opened the door for other foreign wrestlers to find success in the sport. Throughout his 35 years in Japan, Akebono strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport.”

Akebono was an 11-time grand tournament winner and he retired in 2001.

The family’s statement said friends and family will hold a “private celebration of his life.” He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons.

___

McAvoy contributed from Honolulu.

Stephen Wade And Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press



Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman "Bill" Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

3h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

7h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

8h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

5h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it's not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

14h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

18h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.
