IMF head projects slightly stronger global growth in 2024 and warns of potential long-term pitfalls

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 10:26 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 10:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Strong economic activity in the United States and emerging markets is projected to help drive global growth by about 3% this year, the International Monetary Fund’s chief said Thursday, below the annual historic average and a warning sign about potential lackluster performances through the 2020s.

“Without a course correction, we are indeed heading for ‘the Tepid Twenties’ -– a sluggish and disappointing decade,” said Kristalina Georgieva, the organization’s managing director, in announcing the economic projection and longer-term outlook.

She said global economic activity is weak by past measurements and debt is up, posing major challenges to public finances in many parts of the world.

“The scars of the pandemic are still with us. The global output loss since 2020 is around $3.3 trillion, with the costs disproportionately falling on the most vulnerable countries,” she said.

The anticipated growth rate of just more than 3% is slightly above last year’s projection. The historic average is 3.8%.

“Global growth is marginally stronger on account of robust activity in the United States and in many emerging market economies,” Georgieva said.

The IMF and its fellow lending agency, the World Bank, will hold their spring meetings next week in Washington, where finance ministers, central bankers and policymakers will discuss the global economy’s most pressing issues.

The annual gathering will take place as several conflicts threaten global financial stability, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

