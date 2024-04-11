In the news today: Ottawa and AI in the spotlight, B.C.’s safer supply studied

People walk past an AI sign at the All In artificial intelligence conference Thursday, September 28, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to
bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Ottawa used AI in hundreds of initiatives

Canada’s federal government has used artificial intelligence in nearly 300 projects and initiatives, new research has found — including to help predict the outcome of tax cases, sort temporary visa applications and promote diversity in hiring. 

Joanna Redden, an associate professor at Western University, pieced together the database using news reports, documents tabled in Parliament and access-to-information requests. 

Of the 303 automated tools in the register as of Wednesday, 95 per cent were used by federal government agencies.

“There needs to be far more public debate about what kinds of systems should be in use, and there needs to be more public information available about how these systems are being used,” Redden said in an interview.

She argued the data exposes a problem with the Liberal government’s proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, the first federal bill specifically aimed at AI.

Scientific studies of B.C.’s safer supply emerge

Peer-reviewed research is emerging about the possible impacts of British Columbia’s safer supply program, which provides prescription alternatives to toxic illicit drugs, with two studies in international medical journals casting the strategy in a different light.

One found the program was associated with a reduced risk of death from overdose and other causes among opioid-using participants, while the other concluded the strategy was associated with a significant increase in opioid overdose hospitalizations across the community.

The authors of the studies say the two sets of results aren’t contradictory; instead, they ask different questions about the policy introduced in 2020.

The safer supply policy has since become a lightning rod for critics, including federal Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who has pledged to shut it down if he becomes prime minister.

Man accused of killing cop to continue testimony

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to continue testifying at his trial today.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage on July 2, 2021.

When he first took the stand Tuesday, Zameer described the events that led up to his encounter with police that night.

He recalled coming to downtown Toronto with his pregnant wife and young son because they wanted to take part in Canada Day festivities.

Court has previously heard that Northrup and his partner — both dressed in plain clothes — were investigating a stabbing when they went into the garage underneath Toronto City Hall. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

Stranded whale calf grips heart of tiny B.C. town

It’s just after 10 a.m., and Yvonne Malanfant has finished brewing a fresh pot of coffee and placing a plate of homemade quesadillas with a side dish of spicy mayonnaise on a table for everybody to share.

A little bell above her door rings to announce the arrival of another local to pick up their mail and catch up on recent events.

Customer traffic at the small Canada Post outlet at Zeballos, B.C., has been extra busy over the past two weeks as residents gather to talk about the drama unfolding in a nearby tidal lagoon where efforts are underway to rescue a stranded killer whale calf that tragically lost its mother.

“This is incredible,” says Malanfant, the postmistress for the community of about 200 residents. “It’s pretty incredible what’s going on. It’s made the news every night.”

Hunters, loggers, fishing guides and the area’s Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents all say they are deeply concerned about the plight of the two-year-old orca calf, left alone without its mother in Little Espinosa Inlet since March, and a rescue attempt can’t come soon enough.

Walmart Canada outfitting warehouses with robots

In a Calgary warehouse almost as big as eight football fields, an army of robots whirr about, carrying massive quantities of merchandise bound for Walmart Canada customers.

Some of the robots zip around the hulking facility transporting pallets of merchandise fresh off delivery trucks. Another resembling a giant arm moves the pallets onto conveyor belts. A third group are labellers.

Together, they shave down the time it takes to get products from trailers into the facility by 90 per cent — and their overlord, Walmart Canada, hopes this is just the start. It plans to bring robots to Mississauga and Cornwall, Ont., distribution centres over the next five years.

“We’re super excited about what we’ve done in Calgary, and we’re super excited to scale that and get it into our other sites,” said Matt Kelly, Walmart Canada’s vice-president of supply chain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240411000436-661769680a1ce195d828631ejpeg.jpg, Caption:

People walk past an AI sign at the All In artificial intelligence conference Thursday, September 28, 2023  in Montreal. Canada’s federal government has used artificial intelligence in nearly 300 projects and initiatives, new research has found — including to help predict the outcome of tax cases, sort temporary visa applications and promote diversity in hiring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

17m ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

6h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

10h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

11h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

17m ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

6h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

10h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

17h ago

2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.

18h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

21h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
More Videos