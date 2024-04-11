Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Wednesday, April 3, 2024, that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in a weekend wreck involving speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway and resulted in minor injuries to four people. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 10:22 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 11:27 pm.

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered to police Thursday on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.

A spokeswoman for Rice’s attorney confirmed to The Associated Press that Rice turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department. Rice is being represented by Texas state Sen. Royce West.

Rice was booked into the Regional Jail in DeSoto, and West said he was released on bond Thursday night.

In an emailed statement, West emphasized what he called Rice’s “continued cooperation with law enforcement.”

“Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident,” the lawyer said.

Rice said last week on Instagram that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in the wreck.

On Wednesday, Dallas police said arrest warrants had been issued for Rice, 23, for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

West said previously that Rice was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash happened March 30.

Theodore Knox, 21, was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said, and arrest warrants were issued for Knox on the same range of counts as for Rice. Dallas police said Thursday night that Knox was not currently in custody.

Southern Methodist University said earlier in the day that, after learning of the arrest warrant, Knox had been suspended from its football team. Knox’s attorney, Deandra Grant, said her client was cooperating with law enforcement.

Police have alleged that Rice and Knox were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control, and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain collision.

Rice and Knox allegedly left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, according to police. Four people involved in the crash had minor injuries, police said.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills and played college football at nearby Southern Methodist, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put him on the radar of NFL teams.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he became one of the few dependable options in their passing game.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

23m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

3h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

2h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

5h ago

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

23m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

3h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

2h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

6h ago

2:15
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. As Shauna Hunt reports, two others were seriously injured in the shooting.

9h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

13h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos