Lufthansa and cabin crew union reach a pay deal to end string of German aviation disputes

FILE - In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 file photo Lufthansa flight attendants silhouetted as they pose for a photograph on occasion of the company's annual press conference in Munich, Germany. Lufthansa and a union representing cabin crew reached a pay deal Thursday, concluding the last of several major disputes that have led to strikes recently at Germany's biggest airline and in the country's wider aviation sector. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader,file) AP

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 4:44 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 5:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa and a union representing cabin crew reached a pay deal Thursday, concluding the last of several major disputes that have led to recent strikes at Germany’s biggest airline and in the country’s wider aviation sector.

The UFO union said nearly 19,000 cabin crew will get a pay rise effectively totaling 17.4% in three stages under the three-year deal, plus a one-time payment of 3,000 euros ($3,240) per person to offset inflation. Some bonuses also will be increased.

The union, which originally sought a 15% increase over an 18-month period, will put the deal to a ballot of its members. Its deal with Lufthansa doesn’t include staff at two company subsidiaries, Cityline and Discover, where talks are ongoing.

Last month, the Ver.di union secured a pay raise totaling an average 12.5% over two years for some 25,000 Lufthansa ground staff following an arbitration process. There will be bigger raises for some lower earners.

Earlier this week, a separate dispute involving security staff at most major German airports and their employers was resolved. That deal, also reached after arbitration, foresees raises totaling 13.1% to 15.1% over 15 months.

All three disputes led to strikes in recent months that caused widespread flight cancelations.

The disruption was compounded by lengthy strikes caused by a simultaneous dispute between Germany’s main railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, and a union representing many of its train drivers. That was resolved last month with a deal that will see the working week of drivers and some other personnel reduced from 38 hours to 35 by 2029 without having their pay cut. They will have an option to work longer for more money.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

18m ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

6h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

10h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

11h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

18m ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

6h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

10h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

17h ago

2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.

18h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

21h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
More Videos