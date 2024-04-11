Man accused of running over Toronto police officer expected to continue testimony

Court sketch of the Umar Zameer trial
Left to right: Umar Zameer, defence lawyers Alexandra Heine, Nader Hasan, Crown attorney Karen Simone, are shown in this courtroom sketch as Justice Anne Molloy and jury members look on in Toronto on March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2024 5:15 am.

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to continue testifying at his trial today.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage on July 2, 2021.

When he first took the stand Tuesday, Zameer described the events that led up to his encounter with police that night.

He recalled coming to downtown Toronto with his pregnant wife and young son because they wanted to take part in Canada Day festivities.

Court has previously heard that Northrup and his partner — both dressed in plain clothes — were investigating a stabbing when they went into the garage underneath Toronto City Hall. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

Crown prosecutors allege Zameer chose to make a series of manoeuvres with his car that caused Northrup’s death, but the defence says the officer’s death was a tragic accident.

Defence lawyers say neither Zameer nor his wife knew the people who approached them in the largely empty parking garage were police officers.

