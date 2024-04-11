Man arrested in connection with the assault of a Toronto parking officer

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault of a parking enforcement officer.

Police say they were called to the Bloor Street and Clendenan Avenue area at around 2 p.m. on April 5.

It’s alleged the officer was in the process of issuing a violation notice against a vehicle when the man showed up and allegedly body-checked the officer in the chest.

He then got into his vehicle and drove away.

Dang Dao of Toronto has been charged with assault of a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.