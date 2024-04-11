Man arrested in connection with the assault of a Toronto parking officer

Toronto police badge on the shoulder of officer.
Toronto police badge on the shoulder of officer. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 11, 2024 4:36 pm.

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault of a parking enforcement officer.

Police say they were called to the Bloor Street and Clendenan Avenue area at around 2 p.m. on April 5.

It’s alleged the officer was in the process of issuing a violation notice against a vehicle when the man showed up and allegedly body-checked the officer in the chest.

He then got into his vehicle and drove away.

Dang Dao of Toronto has been charged with assault of a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area. Police...

12m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

2h ago

10 people rescued from stalled ferris wheel at Woodbine Centre
10 people rescued from stalled ferris wheel at Woodbine Centre

Toronto Fire have rescued 10 people who were trapped on a stalled ferris wheel at Woodbine Centre Thursday afternoon. Crews were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the shopping mall and fantasy fair near...

2h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area. Police...

12m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

2h ago

10 people rescued from stalled ferris wheel at Woodbine Centre
10 people rescued from stalled ferris wheel at Woodbine Centre

Toronto Fire have rescued 10 people who were trapped on a stalled ferris wheel at Woodbine Centre Thursday afternoon. Crews were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the shopping mall and fantasy fair near...

2h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

7h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos