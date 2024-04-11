Man charged in alleged Facebook Marketplace scam
Posted April 11, 2024 6:14 pm.
Toronto police allege a man combined online commerce with sleight of hand to pull off a scam on an unsuspecting Facebook Marketplace seller.
Investigators say the suspect posed as a buyer on Marketplace using the alias Danny, messaging a seller and expressing interest in purchasing several items posted for sale.
The suspect and the seller arranged to meet at a location.
The suspect arrived in a surgical mask and handed the victim an envelope containing cash for the items.
But at some point police allege the suspect switched the envelope with another one that contained only paper, leaving before the seller realized a switch had taken place.
Florian Dinca, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested and is now facing a single count of fraud over $5,000.