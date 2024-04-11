Man charged in alleged Facebook Marketplace scam

Toronto police allege a man combined online commerce with sleight of hand to pull off a scam on an unsuspecting Facebook Marketplace seller.

Investigators say the suspect posed as a buyer on Marketplace using the alias Danny, messaging a seller and expressing interest in purchasing several items posted for sale.

The suspect and the seller arranged to meet at a location.

The suspect arrived in a surgical mask and handed the victim an envelope containing cash for the items.

Florian Dinca, 44, is facing a fraud charge. Toronto Police

But at some point police allege the suspect switched the envelope with another one that contained only paper, leaving before the seller realized a switch had taken place.

Florian Dinca, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested and is now facing a single count of fraud over $5,000.