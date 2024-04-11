Man once known as Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff granted parole from prison sentence

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 5:29 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 5:43 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Mike Blakely, the man once known as Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff, was granted parole on Thursday and soon will be released from prison, following his 2021 conviction on felony charges of theft and abuse of power.

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles deliberated for several minutes before board members Darryl Littleton and Gabrelle Simmons voted in favor of releasing Blakely. Board chair Leigh Gwathney voted against parole, saying she wanted Blakely to finish his three-year sentence, al.com reported.

When the 2-1 decision was announced, several people attending the packed hearing erupted in applause and tears.

Blakely, a Democrat, was the elected sheriff of Limestone County for nearly four decades until he was convicted on Aug. 2, 2021. He didn’t begin serving his sentence until after his direct appeals were denied. He has been held in the Franklin County Detention Center since Feb. 24, 2023, WHNT-TV reported.

The two convictions arose from accusations that Blakely helped himself to no-interest loans from a jail safe used to hold inmates’ money and that he deposited $4,000 in campaign funds into his personal account.

Thursday’s hearing was a continuation from last month, when the board tied on a 1-1 vote on Blakely’s release in Simmons’ absence.

The parole board room was filled with Blakely’s supporters. Deborah Bell Paseur, who served as a district judge in Lauderdale County for over 20 years, spoke on his behalf, asking the board, “How much punishment is enough?”

Paseur said that Blakely, who had served just over a year of his three year sentence, has already been publicly humiliated, lost his retirement pension, his voting rights and gun rights.

“Mike Blakely has given much and still has much left to give … a bright light has gone dim in Limestone County. He is loved and respected there,” she said.

Sarah Deneve from the Alabama Attorney General’s office was the lone voice opposing Blakely’s parole, saying that serving less than half his time would “undermine the sentence imposed by the court.”

“He took advantage of his very own inmates by taking their money to the tune of $29,000 to finance a lifestyle he could not afford,” Deneve said. “While Blakely may be sorry now, his selfish actions while serving as an elected official and law enforcement officer harms society as a whole.”

Upon his release, Blakely must complete 100 hours of community service. It was not immediately known when he would be freed.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

37m ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

42m ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

24m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

37m ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

42m ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

24m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

8h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos