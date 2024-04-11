Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,110.11, down 89.02 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 30 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $79.06 on 11.5 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $12.15 on 8.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $47.27 on 8.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.65, or 1.47 per cent, to $110.96 on 7.0 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 94 cents, or 3.15 per cent, to $28.87 on 6.4 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up 1.5 cents, or 3.61 per cent, to 43 cents on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 83 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $137.25. Royal Bank of Canada faced a steady stream of questions about the bank’s climate and Indigenous rights track record at its annual general meeting Thursday. In response, chief executive Dave McKay said the bank does need to keep evolving, while also defending past decisions and pointing to several major policy rollouts. In recent months, the bank has released an early outline of how it plans to work with clients to reduce their emissions — or potentially cut ties with clients who don’t respond — along with a commitment to triple renewable energy funding and other measures aimed at speeding up the transition.

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG). Vehicles. Up 88 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $70.16. Magna International Inc. has signed a strategic partnership with Sanctuary AI for the development of general purpose AI robots for use in the company’s manufacturing operations. The Ontario-based auto parts company aims to use Sanctuary AI’s technology across multiple applications within its business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press