New website includes resources to help in aftermath of Maryland bridge collapse

FILE - The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete. The Small Business Administration is offering assistance to those affected by the bridge collapse in Maryland. Small businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region will be eligible for low-interest, long-term Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million. (AP Photos/Mike Pesoli)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 3:35 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 3:42 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has a new website with information about federal, state and local resources and programs related to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday.

The website includes details for affected workers and businesses. It also includes major traffic updates for commuters and guidance on in-person resources available through Maryland Business Recovery Centers.

“My administration wants to make it as simple as possible for Marylanders to navigate the resources available to them to mitigate impacts of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Moore said in a news release.

The website will include updates based on the governor’s four directives for recovery, which include: giving closure to the victim’s families, clearing the channel and opening vessel traffic to the Port of Baltimore, taking care of all those affected by this crisis, and rebuilding the bridge.

Additional resources on the website include direct links to information on the salvage and response operations from the Unified Command, up-to-date traffic and road closure alerts from the Maryland Department of Transportation, and Maryland’s official 511 Traveler Information service.

The website will be updated regularly as additional programs become available through federal, state and local resources.

The container ship Dali was leaving Baltimore, laden with cargo and headed for Sri Lanka, when it struck one of the bridge’s supporting columns last month, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River. Six members of a roadwork crew were killed.

The Associated Press


