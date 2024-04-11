New York Philharmonic to tour China this summer

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 3:15 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 3:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will give five concerts in China this summer in what it says will be first visit to the mainland by a U.S. orchestra since 2019.

Outgoing music director Jaap van Zweden will conduct the performances at Guangzhou, Nanjing and Shanghai from June 27 to July 3, the orchestra said Thursday. Baritone Thomas Hampson will join as a soloist in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

Van Zweden’s final concert with the orchestra as music director will be at Vail, Colorado, on July 20.

Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season. He announced in September 2021 that the 2023-24 season will be his last. Gustavo Dudamel will take over but will not start until 2026-27.

Van Zweden will become music director of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France starting in 2026-27.

The Associated Press

