Police seek 4 suspects after person critically injured in North York shooting

A Toronto police service cruiser
A Toronto police service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2024 11:27 pm.

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.

Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say they are looking for four male suspects, all around five-foot-10 and between 145 to 165 pounds. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a white vest.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

3h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

2h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

5h ago

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

5h ago

Top Stories

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

3h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

2h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

5h ago

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

6h ago

2:15
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. As Shauna Hunt reports, two others were seriously injured in the shooting.

9h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

13h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos