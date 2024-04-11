Police seek 4 suspects after person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.

Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say they are looking for four male suspects, all around five-foot-10 and between 145 to 165 pounds. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a white vest.