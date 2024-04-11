Posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be published Oct. 22

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 9:53 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 9:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir Alexei Navalny began working on in 2020 will be published this fall. “Patriot,” which publisher Alfred A. Knopf is calling the late Russian opposition leader’s “final letter to the world,” will come out Oct. 22.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a statement released Thursday by the publisher, “This book is a testament not only to Alexei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship—a fight he gave everything for, including his life. Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply—a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage. Sharing his story will not only honor his memory but also inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter.”

Navalny, 47, died in February while serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges that he condemned as politically motivated. He was jailed after returning from Germany in January 2021, and died in a remote penal colony above the Arctic Circle.

According to Knopf, Navalny began working on the book in Germany, and continued writing it in Russia, both in and out of prison.

“In vivid, page-turning detail, including never-before-seen correspondence from prison, Navalny recounts, among other things, his political career, the many attempts on his life, and the lives of the people closest to him, and the relentless campaign he and his team waged against an increasingly dictatorial regime,” Knopf’s announcement reads in part.

“Written with the passion, wit, candor, and bravery for which he was justly acclaimed, ‘Patriot’ is Navalny’s final letter to the world: a moving account of his last years spent in the most brutal prison on earth; a reminder of why the principles of individual freedom matter so deeply; and a rousing call to continue the work for which he sacrificed his life.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police
Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he'd force them to drink alcohol...

38m ago

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

26m ago

TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike
TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike

Approximately 700 TTC electrical and trades workers are prepared to walk off the job if a new bargaining deal is not reached. CUPE Local 2, representing the TTC staffers, has set a strike deadline of...

32m ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police
Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he'd force them to drink alcohol...

38m ago

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

26m ago

TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike
TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike

Approximately 700 TTC electrical and trades workers are prepared to walk off the job if a new bargaining deal is not reached. CUPE Local 2, representing the TTC staffers, has set a strike deadline of...

32m ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

21h ago

2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.

22h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
More Videos