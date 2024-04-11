Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology from next season

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 9:02 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 9:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will use semi-automated offside technology from next season.

Clubs reached a unanimous decision Thursday on the introduction of the AI-based technology at a Premier League meeting, with the new system set to launched during the first half of the season.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking,” the league said, “and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

Semi-automated offside technology was used at a World Cup for the first time in Qatar in 2022. It has also been rolled out in the Champions League.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

