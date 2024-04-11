Project to shore up Pompeii yields stunning black banquet hall, with frescoes of Trojan War figures

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 8:45 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 8:56 am.

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii have uncovered a sumptuous banquet hall decorated with intricately frescoed mythological characters inspired by the Trojan War, officials said Thursday.

The hall, which features a mosaic floor, was uncovered as part of a project to shore up the areas dividing the excavated and unexcavated parts of Pompeii, the ancient city near Naples that was destroyed in 79 A.D. when Mt. Vesuvius erupted.

The banquet hall was used for refined entertaining and features black walls, a technique that prevented the smoke from oil lamps from being seen, said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park.

The figures painted against that black backdrop include Helen of Troy and Apollo. Experts said the reference to mythological figures was designed to entertain guests and provide conversation starters.

The room, which is about 15 meters (yards) long and 6 meters (yards) wide, opens onto a courtyard near a staircase leading to the first floor of the home, the park said in a press release.

Excavations in Pompeii have recently focused on areas of the city where the middle classes and servants lived, while previous ones have concentrated on the elaborately frescoed villas of Pompeii’s upper classes.

The excavations that yielded the new banquet hall are designed to improve the hydrogeological structure of the entire park, to make it more sustainable as the region copes with climate extremes — heavy rainfall and intense heat — that are threatening the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police
Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he'd force them to drink alcohol...

42m ago

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

30m ago

TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike
TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike

Approximately 700 TTC electrical and trades workers are prepared to walk off the job if a new bargaining deal is not reached. CUPE Local 2, representing the TTC staffers, has set a strike deadline of...

36m ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police
Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he'd force them to drink alcohol...

42m ago

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

30m ago

TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike
TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike

Approximately 700 TTC electrical and trades workers are prepared to walk off the job if a new bargaining deal is not reached. CUPE Local 2, representing the TTC staffers, has set a strike deadline of...

36m ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

21h ago

2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.

22h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
More Videos