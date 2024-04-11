The board has spoken: Teacher fired after competing on ‘Survivor Québec’ reality show

By The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — An elementary school teacher competing on the Quebec franchise of “Survivor” was recently fired after she took unauthorized time off to participate in the reality television competition.

Déborah De Braekeleer, 39, is one of 16 contestants still in the running to win the $100,000 grand prize in the second season of “Survivor Québec” out of an original cast of 20 people marooned on an island in the Philippines.

Patrick Théroux, president of the local teachers union, says the school board in the town of St-Hyacinthe dismissed her even though she had found qualified replacements to cover her absence. 

Théroux says that days after she was fired, the board offered to rehire her to fill in as her own substitute teacher but wouldn’t reinstate her to a permanent position.

The union president says the situation is especially unfortunate given Quebec’s teacher shortage and struggle to recruit educators.

A petition to reinstate De Braekeleer has amassed more than 4,400 signatures, and Théroux says he hopes the school board will reconsider its decision.

De Braekeleer says she can’t give media interviews while she is still on the Noovo network’s show, in which contestants undergo physical challenges while competing for the favour of their fellow contestants to avoid elimination.

The school board, Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe, has not responded to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

updated

36m ago

Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning
Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get "significant rainfall" Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms. Environment Canada issued the advisory...

1h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

2h ago

Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved
Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved

Two youths aged 13 and 16 were arrested, and another 11-year-old girl was released from custody following an armed carjacking in Brampton that saw the victim stabbed and injured in a high school parking...

2h ago

