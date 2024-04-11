Thirteen men plead not guilty for role in Brooklyn synagogue tunnel scuffle

FILE - Hasidic Jewish students observe as law enforcement establishes a perimeter around a breached wall in the synagogue that led to a tunnel dug by students, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. Thirteen members of the Hasidic Jewish community pleaded not guilty Wednesday, April 10, to charges stemming from their alleged role in a dispute over an illegal tunnel built beneath a historic Brooklyn synagogue. (Bruce Schaff via AP, File)

By Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 1:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen members of the Hasidic Jewish community pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from their alleged role in a dispute over an illegal tunnel built beneath a historic Brooklyn synagogue.

The defendants, many of them international students from Israel, appeared in Brooklyn court Wednesday on charges of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and obstruction of governmental administration. They were issued a limited protection order that bars them from making any excavations or alterations to the building. They also cannot be in contact with a local rabbi.

Prosecutors say the defendants — who ranged in age from 19 to 26 — were involved in a Jan. 8 melee in the basement of the global headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch, a movement of Orthodox Judaism. The dispute erupted after the discovery of an underground passage connecting four buildings within the famed Jewish complex.

Proponents of the tunnel said they were carrying out the wishes of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the former Chabad leader and one of Judaism’s most influential leaders, who spoke of expanding the densely-backed worship space before his death in 1994. Some members of the Chabad community believe Schneerson is still alive and that he is the messiah.

When Chabad leaders moved to seal the tunnel, characterizing it as a rogue act of vandalism, a group of young men fought back, ripping the wooden siding off the synagogue and refusing to leave the dusty passage. Their protest escalated as police arrived, leading to a chaotic scuffle and more than $1,500 in property damage, according to court papers.

None of the men who were charged in the brawl were accused of digging the passage, which authorities described as a linear tunnel that was 60 foot (18.3 meters) long and 8 foot (2.4 meters) wide. In addition to the 13 people who pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, four others are expected to face charges when they return from Israel in the coming weeks.

An investigation by the Department of Buildings found the tunnel, which has since been filled with concrete, compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, leading to vacate orders at four buildings.

A two-story building adjacent to the synagogue remains subject to a vacate order due to the removal of fire separating materials, according to a spokesperson for the buildings department.

An attorney for the defendants, Levi Huebner, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. He previously said his clients were suffering from “a combination of a little naivety and misintended good thoughts.”

Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, said in a text message: “We pray that they see the error of their ways and atone for the harm that they have caused.”

Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

updated

39m ago

Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning
Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get "significant rainfall" Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms. Environment Canada issued the advisory...

1h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

2h ago

Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved
Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved

Two youths aged 13 and 16 were arrested, and another 11-year-old girl was released from custody following an armed carjacking in Brampton that saw the victim stabbed and injured in a high school parking...

2h ago

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

updated

39m ago

Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning
Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get "significant rainfall" Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms. Environment Canada issued the advisory...

1h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

2h ago

Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved
Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved

Two youths aged 13 and 16 were arrested, and another 11-year-old girl was released from custody following an armed carjacking in Brampton that saw the victim stabbed and injured in a high school parking...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

3h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos