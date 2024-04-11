Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police

William Knight, 31, Toronto
Toronto police identified the accused as 31-year-old William Knight, who faces several charges, including three counts of sexual assault. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2024 9:21 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 9:24 am.

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he’d force them to drink alcohol and sexually assault his victims.

Authorities say that between March 10, 2024, and March 31, 2024, the accused was using online apps, including OME TV, Snapchat and other social media platforms, to communicate with minors.

It’s alleged the man would pose as a police officer to gain the victim’s trust before meeting with them in person and taking them to local bars while knowing they were not of legal drinking age.

Investigators allege that the accused would then purchase alcoholic drinks for the victims and sexually assault them. He also filmed a minor without their knowledge.

Toronto man faces several charges, including sexual assault

A police spokesperson confirmed that the accused was a recruit at the Ontario Police College at the time of his arrest. Search warrants were executed as part of the investigation and several items, including electronic devices, were seized.

On April 5, police arrested 31-year-old William Knight of Toronto. He’s facing multiple charges, including false representation of a peace officer and three counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault. Knight has also been charged with various child pornography offences.

The accused was slated to appear in court on April 6. His photo has been released.

Police are concerned there are more victims and are asking members of the public with information to notify the Internet Child Exploitation Section.

William Knight, 31, Toronto
Toronto police identified the accused as 31-year-old William Knight, who faces several charges, including three counts of sexual assault. Photo: TPS.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

27m ago

TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike
TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike

Approximately 700 TTC electrical and trades workers are prepared to walk off the job if a new bargaining deal is not reached. CUPE Local 2, representing the TTC staffers, has set a strike deadline of...

33m ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

4h ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

11h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting
One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland...

27m ago

TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike
TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike

Approximately 700 TTC electrical and trades workers are prepared to walk off the job if a new bargaining deal is not reached. CUPE Local 2, representing the TTC staffers, has set a strike deadline of...

33m ago

Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know
Long-term construction to start on Toronto's westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway. From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound...

4h ago

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

21h ago

2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.

22h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
More Videos