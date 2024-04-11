Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: police

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he’d force them to drink alcohol and sexually assault his victims.

Authorities say that between March 10, 2024, and March 31, 2024, the accused was using online apps, including OME TV, Snapchat and other social media platforms, to communicate with minors.

It’s alleged the man would pose as a police officer to gain the victim’s trust before meeting with them in person and taking them to local bars while knowing they were not of legal drinking age.

Investigators allege that the accused would then purchase alcoholic drinks for the victims and sexually assault them. He also filmed a minor without their knowledge.

Toronto man faces several charges, including sexual assault

A police spokesperson confirmed that the accused was a recruit at the Ontario Police College at the time of his arrest. Search warrants were executed as part of the investigation and several items, including electronic devices, were seized.

On April 5, police arrested 31-year-old William Knight of Toronto. He’s facing multiple charges, including false representation of a peace officer and three counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault. Knight has also been charged with various child pornography offences.

The accused was slated to appear in court on April 6. His photo has been released.

Police are concerned there are more victims and are asking members of the public with information to notify the Internet Child Exploitation Section.