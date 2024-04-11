Police release new suspect photo in Union Station stabbing

Police released a new photo of a suspect sought in a stabbing at Union Station on March 9, 2024
Police released a new photo of a suspect sought in a stabbing at Union Station on March 9, 2024.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 11, 2024 7:34 am.

Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect sought in connection to a stabbing at Union Station in March.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 9. Around 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the station near Front Street West and Bay Street.

Police say a man was walking on the train platform when he accidentally bumped into the suspect, who then followed the man and stabbed him.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had fled the area. He was later seen getting on a train at the Aldershot GO Station.

Police initially released surveillance camera images of the suspect on March 9 but provided an updated photo on Wednesday, April 10.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old and was wearing a black winter vest, a black hooded sweater, black pants, and tan boots at the time of the incident.

Police released a new photo of a suspect sought in a stabbing at Union Station on March 9, 2024
Police released a new photo of a suspect sought in a stabbing at Union Station on March 9, 2024.
