Police release new suspect photo in Union Station stabbing
Posted April 11, 2024 7:34 am.
Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect sought in connection to a stabbing at Union Station in March.
The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 9. Around 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the station near Front Street West and Bay Street.
Police say a man was walking on the train platform when he accidentally bumped into the suspect, who then followed the man and stabbed him.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect had fled the area. He was later seen getting on a train at the Aldershot GO Station.
Police initially released surveillance camera images of the suspect on March 9 but provided an updated photo on Wednesday, April 10.
The suspect is described as around 30 years old and was wearing a black winter vest, a black hooded sweater, black pants, and tan boots at the time of the incident.