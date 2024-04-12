Canada advises against all travel to Israel, West Bank due to heightened risk

Mourners follow the funeral of killed Palestinians from their patly destroyed house in the West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Israeli army withdrew early morning from the Tulkarem refugee camp after a 45 hours wide military operation in the refugee camp, the Israeli army said. Eight Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army during the Israeli army operation in the refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 10:15 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 10:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadians are being told to avoid all travel to Israel and the West Bank because of the “unpredictable security situation” in the region.

Global Affairs Canada says there is a heightened risk of attacks on Israeli territory, while tensions and violence are high in the West Bank.

Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian man was killed and 25 others were hurt today after dozens of angry Israeli settlers stormed into a village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, shooting and setting houses and cars on fire.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the regional security situation remains highly volatile and could escalate without notice.

She says Canadians should consider leaving the area by commercial means.

The updated travel guidance comes less than two weeks after seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen, including a dual Canadian-American citizen, were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit their convoy while they were delivering food in the Gaza Strip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 12, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

