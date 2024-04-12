Canadian Airbus workers reach tentative agreement with company

Airbus Canada says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing employees at the company's assembly facility in Mirabel, Que. The Airbus A220 assembly line is seen at the company's facility Monday, January 14, 2019 in Mirabel, Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 6:55 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 7:12 pm.

MIRABEL, Que. — Airbus Canada says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing employees at the company’s assembly facility in Mirabel, Que.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents about 1,300 workers at the facility.

Earlier in April, workers rejected a second offer from the employer. 

At the time, the union said members were concerned that the proposed wage increases were below the rate of inflation.

It said workers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action. 

An Airbus spokesperson says the company sees the tentative deal as positive and is committed to reaching a new collective agreement that is fair for both parties while ensuring the long-term success of the A220. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

34m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

39m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

5h ago

Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months
Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months

The City of Toronto says Mimico Creek is the focus of illegal dumping that has involved hundreds of tires piling up under a bridge and near the water source, likely for months. Earlier this week, environmental...

19m ago

