Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested the owners/operators of a Mississauga car rental agency in an elaborate fraud investigation that resulted in the seizure of 22 stolen vehicles valued at $1.6 million.

The probe took place throughout 2023.

Investigators say the agency’s owner/operators “possessed a number of re-vinned vehicles that were being rented to clients while also fraudulently registering these vehicles through false companies and corporations.”

Investigators further allege that the suspects were involved in having the vehicles stolen again and ultimately recycled back into the fleet of rental vehicles.

“During the rental contract, the rental vehicle would be stolen from residential driveways, causing the renter’s insurance to pay the rental agency.

“These vehicles were later identified to have been re-registered and re-vinned repeatedly by the rental company.”

Tamer El Gamal, 46, and Mohamed El Gamal, 38, both from Mississauga are facing numerous charges including possession of property obtained by crime, fraud over $5,000 and altering/tampering with Vehicle Identification Numbers.