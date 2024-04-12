CBS says its daytime show ‘The Talk’ will end its run in December after 15 seasons

From left: Hosts of the CBS talk show "The Talk" Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales pose for a photo for the season 14 premiere which aired Feb. 23, 2023. The talk show is ending after its 15h season in December, CBS confirmed Friday, April 12, 2024. (Sonja Flemming /CBS via AP) ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 4:26 pm.

“The Talk” is ending its long-running daytime conversation.

The CBS talk show will end in December after 15 seasons, the network announced Friday.

“The Talk” was created by actor Sara Gilbert with the idea of a group of female hosts speaking about hot topics and current events, much like ABC’s “The View.” Gilbert said in a 2011 interview with The Associated Press that it was based on her actual group of “mom friends” who would gather to chat. She liked the idea of “a motley crew you would never really put together, but then suddenly there’s all this commonality.”

The show debuted in 2010 with hosts Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete. Marissa Jaret Winokur was enlisted as a roving reporter who would be in the field. A hosting shake-up occurred after the first season. Winokur’s position was axed, and Peete and Robinson were replaced by Sheryl Underwood and Aisha Tyler.

“The Talk” would go on to have a number of hosting changes over its run. In 2018, Chen left the show after her husband, then-CBS Corp. boss Les Moonves was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations. Gilbert left her on camera post in 2019 but remains an executive producer. Osbourne’s departure in 2021 made headlines following a heated on-air discussion about racism between Osbourne and Underwood.

Underwood is the only person from the early days of “The Talk” who remains on the show today. She sits alongside Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

In a joint statement released by CBS, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment and David Stapf who is president of CBS Studios said: “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task.” They went on to express “sincere gratitude” to the hosts, producers and crew and recognized “former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons.”

The 11-time Daytime Emmy winner is airing its 14th season, which will end in June. Its final 15th season will premiere in the fall.

Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press

