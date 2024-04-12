China’s exports tumble 7.5% in March and imports also fall as demand slows

FILE - A freight train carrying cars to be exported arrives at a dock for ro-ro shipping in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong province Sunday, March 3, 2024. China’s exports contracted in March after growing in the first two months of the year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country's recovery from the pandemic. (Chinatopix via AP, File) Chinatopix

By Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 4:46 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 5:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports contracted in March after growing in the first two months of the year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Customs data released Friday show exports declined 7.5% in March from a year earlier, while imports slipped 1.9%. Both figures fell short of estimates.

In the January-February period, exports rose 7.1% year-on-year while imports climbed 3.5%.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, posted a trade surplus of $58.55 billion in March. The surplus in the first two months of the year was $125 billion.

The decline in exports partly reflected a higher base of comparison with March 2023, when exports jumped 14.8% as the economy reopened after languishing under strict COVID-19 controls.

The economy has slowed in the medium-term partly due to a crisis in the property industry brought on by a crackdown on excessive borrowing. Weakness in exports would be a further drag on growth.

“We think export volumes will rise more slowly this year, given that consumer spending in advanced economies is cooling and the tailwind from last years sharp drop in export prices is fading,” Zichun Huang, a China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

But she said imports would probably gain momentum as higher government spending boosts demand.

An official survey of factory purchasing managers in March showed manufacturing activity expanding for the first time in six months. The survey showed an expansion in new export orders for the first time in nearly a year.

China has set a target of around 5% for economic growth this year, an ambition that will require more policy support, economists say.

The latest data belie worries that China might ramp up its exports to help meet its growth target, adding to excess capacity in many industries. Surging shipments of electric vehicles to Europe have raised alarm over whether Chinese-made EVs might crowd out those made by local manufacturers.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made the issue of overcapacity a main topic of her recent visit to Beijing, where she met with Premier Li Qiang and other top leaders.

Exporters have been slashing prices to increase their sales abroad, but with losses mounting, the ability of manufacturers to cut prices is shrinking, Huang said.

Earlier this week, the government reported that consumer prices grew only 0.1% in March while producer prices declined 2.8%, suggesting weakness in demand relative to supply.

Wang Lingjun of the General Administration of Customs told reporters in Beijing that weak producer prices do not necessarily indicate overcapacity.

“The decline in prices is often related to various factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices, technological updates and adjustments and efforts of manufacturers to improve their profits,” Wang said.

Consumers worldwide favor Chinese products such as reliable and durable construction machinery and ceramics that are a “business card of Chinese civilization,” Wang said.

“Chinese goods are widely welcomed in the global community, relying on innovation and quality,” Wang said.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

22m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

9h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

11h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

8h ago

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

22m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

9h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

11h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

12h ago

2:15
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. As Shauna Hunt reports, two others were seriously injured in the shooting.

15h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

19h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos