Colombia’s capital starts rationing water after reservoirs hit historically low levels

A restaurant cook gets water from a bucket while the kitchen stays open during a 24-hour water restriction in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, April 12, 2024. Water rationing in the capital began on Thursday due to the low level of water in reservoirs that give drinking water to the capital, a consequence of the El Niño weather phenomenon. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 8:41 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 8:56 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Luis Soler is caring for water as if it were the most expensive ingredient at his restaurant in Colombia’s capital.

For the first time in 40 years, a severe drought pushed the city to start rationing tap water. At Soler’s restaurant in Bogota, nothing flowed through the pipes Friday. The city’s warnings allowed him to prepare for the change, buying bottled water for cooking purposes and storing tap water for dish washing, and since his entire neighborhood was facing the same inconvenience as the restaurant, he said he expected sales to go up, not down.

“I think the impact is not going to be much. On the contrary, we are waiting for sales to improve a little because there is no water in the neighborhood and many people are not going to cook,” Soler said.

Officials in Bogota moved to ratio water after reservoirs hit historically low levels due to the combination of high temperatures and lack of rainfall prompted by the El Niño climate phenomenon.

The rationing began Thursday. It will affect neighborhoods in 24-hour periods three times per month. Local officials will review the measure every 15 days to decide whether it should be eliminated, maintained or increased.

Bogota residents had not experienced water rationing since 1997, when a technical failure in the system forced officials to restrict water service. The last drought-caused rationing was in 1984.

Officials have recommended people store only the amount of water they absolutely need, not wash cars and implement water-saving measures at home, even when they shower.

“Shower with your partner,” Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán suggested. “It is a pedagogical exercise in saving water.”

Given the recommendation not to wash cars frequently, businesses that provide that service could be affected.

“Fewer people are coming in. I imagine because people think it is not open, but it is also very good that we take care of the water,” said John Guerrero, who owns a car wash.

Bogota consumes an average of 18 cubic meters of water per second, and under the rationing system, officials are aiming to cut 2 cubic meters per second. Officials hope to fill reservoirs by more than 70% by the end of the year.

The Associated Press




Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

2h ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

2h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

2h ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. "The way housing prices are, we wanted...

7h ago

