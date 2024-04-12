DNA tests show dogs killed B.C. woman, not bear as first thought: coroner’s report

]A woman, whose 2021 death while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially attributed to a bear, was in fact killed by dogs according to a new BC coroner's report. British Columbia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 4:32 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 5:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner’s report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.

The report says the dogs responsible for the death of 54-year-old Ping (Amy) Guo at a Pitt Meadows farm were only identified after their DNA was tested when another person died 17 months later at the neighbouring home. 

“Guo died of multiple blunt and sharp force injuries sustained in an unwitnessed canid attack,” says the report completed last June.

Police initially treated her death as suspicious due to the “traumatic injuries,” which were particularly concentrated on her arms and legs, it says.

But the report says authorities also “strongly suspected” her death was the result of an animal attack, and a post-mortem examination provided confirmation.

The owner of the farm had called 911 after a visitor reported finding Guo’s body among the blueberry bushes, it says.

A social media post from the Conservation Officer Service around the time of Guo’s death says authorities were investigating whether a black bear was to blame.

The coroner’s report says subsequent DNA analysis of hair and saliva samples revealed they were from a dog or wolf.

Given the location of the attack, it says conservation officers determined it had most likely been a dog, and they concluded their investigation.

A DNA profile was created, but the dogs responsible for the attack weren’t identified until another person died at the home next to the blueberry farm in January 2023.

The coroner’s report says the dogs were euthanized shortly after.

That death remains under investigation by the coroner’s service.

Guo’s husband and daughter are suing the owners of the farm, as well as the City of Pitt Meadows, over alleged negligence in failing to ensure her safety.

The lawsuit, updated in June 2023, identifies Baljit Haer as the dog owner and says Haer is dead but used to live at the property next to the farm.

The defendants each deny negligence and owing Guo a duty of care in separate responses to the lawsuit initially filed in February 2022.

The response from the farm and its owners, Kae-Chang Doong and Changling Zhong, say they deny responsibility for “activities conducted on the blueberry fields.”

Prior to Guo’s death, the document says the farm owners were not aware of the presence of any dangerous animals on or near the farm.

They had a reasonable system of inspection and maintenance to ensure the farm was safe and free of hazards, including dangerous animals, it says.

The lawsuit seeks general and special damages over the loss of the guidance and care Guo provided to her family as well as funeral costs and other expenses.

Haer and an unidentified woman are also listed as defendants, and a response filed by Haer’s lawyer last November denies that he was the owner of an “aggressive, vicious and dangerous dog” as the lawsuit alleges.

In the alternative, it says Haer had taken reasonable steps to ensure the dog remained under appropriate supervision and control and denies any negligence.

The response from the City of Pitt Meadows was filed in January 2023, six months before the coroners’ service had determined the cause of Guo’s death.

The city “specifically denies that the cause of death … was as a result of being attacked by a domestic animal of any kind, and in particular, a domestic canine,” it says.

The response says any losses sustained by the plaintiffs were caused by acts, omissions, or negligence on Guo’s part, such as “failing to keep an adequate lookout.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

5m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

16m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

5m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

16m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.
6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

10h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos