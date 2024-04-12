Four men sought in downtown Toronto robbery
Posted April 12, 2024 5:11 am.
Toronto police are searching for four men connected to a robbery in the city’s downtown core late last month.
Investigators say three victims noticed they were being followed by the group of suspects just before 9:30 p.m. on March 30.
The suspects allegedly demanded their personal belongings, took one of the victim’s property and ran off.
No injuries were reported.
Suspect descriptions
- Suspect #1 is described as male, with a medium build and clean-shaven. He was wearing a black winter coat with a white logo on the left chest area, black pants, and grey/white shoes.
- Suspect #2 is described as male with a medium build. He was wearing a red/white Polo winter jacket, black hooded sweater, green baseball hat, black pants, and a blue medical mask.
- Suspect #3 is described as male with a thin build. He was wearing a grey Toronto Raptors hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, a black cross-body bag, and a black ski mask.
- Suspect #4 is described as male, with a medium build. He was wearing a white tracksuit, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat with a light blue brim, blue/white shoes, and a black ski mask.