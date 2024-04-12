Four men sought in downtown Toronto robbery

Men wanted
Four men are wanted in a robbery from March that occured in Toronto. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 12, 2024 5:11 am.

Toronto police are searching for four men connected to a robbery in the city’s downtown core late last month.

Investigators say three victims noticed they were being followed by the group of suspects just before 9:30 p.m. on March 30.

The suspects allegedly demanded their personal belongings, took one of the victim’s property and ran off.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect descriptions

  • Suspect #1 is described as male, with a medium build and clean-shaven. He was wearing a black winter coat with a white logo on the left chest area, black pants, and grey/white shoes.
  • Suspect #2 is described as male with a medium build. He was wearing a red/white Polo winter jacket, black hooded sweater, green baseball hat, black pants, and a blue medical mask.
  • Suspect #3 is described as male with a thin build. He was wearing a grey Toronto Raptors hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, a black cross-body bag, and a black ski mask. 
  • Suspect #4 is described as male, with a medium build. He was wearing a white tracksuit, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat with a light blue brim, blue/white shoes, and a black ski mask.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

25m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

9h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

11h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

8h ago

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

25m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

9h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

11h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

12h ago

2:15
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. As Shauna Hunt reports, two others were seriously injured in the shooting.

15h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

19h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos