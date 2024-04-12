French PM in Quebec: News conference with premier at legislature

MONTREAL — French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will be in Quebec City and Montreal as he wraps up a three-day visit to Canada today.

Attal and Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a working session followed by a joint news conference in Quebec City this morning.

Attal will then travel to Montreal, where he will participate in an economic roundtable with Legault at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province’s pension fund manager.

He will also take part in a panel organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, also with the Quebec premier.

The French prime minister has a full day, visiting an elementary school and the Quebec International Book Fair in Quebec City earlier in the day.

On Thursday, Attal told a news conference he supports a policy of neutrality towards Quebec independence as he stood next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

He later delivered a speech before members of the provincial legislature — the first foreign leader to do so at Quebec’s national assembly since former French president François Hollande in 2014.

