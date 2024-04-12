Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 6:26 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 6:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Wes Moore, D-Md.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; White House national security spokesman John Kirby; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump.

