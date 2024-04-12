‘HELP’ sign on beach points rescuers to men stuck nine days on remote Pacific atoll

By Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 3:02 pm.

Three men stranded on an uninhabited Pacific island survived for more than a week and used palm fronds to spell out HELP on the beach – leading to rescue by Navy and Coast Guard aviators who spotted the sign from several thousand feet in the air.

They had embarked March 31 in a 20-foot boat with an outboard motor from Pulawat Atoll, a small island with about an estimated 1,000 inhabitants in the Federated States of Micronesia about 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) east of the Philippines.

The men were fishing when they hit a coral reef, putting a hole in the boat’s bottom and causing it to take on water, Lt. Keith Arnold said in a Coast Guard video.

A Coast Guard ship, the Oliver Henry, picked up the men Tuesday and took them back to the atoll where they had set out nine days earlier and 100 miles (160 kilometers) away, according to the statement.

They were “obviously very excited” to be reunited with their families, Coast Guard L. Cmdr. Christine Igisomar, a coordinator of the search and rescue mission, said in a Coast Guard video.

The men had embarked March 31 from Pulawat Atoll in a 20-foot boat with an outboard motor.

When their boat was damaged, “they knew they weren’t going to be able to make their return home and would need to beach their vessel,” said Arnold.

On April 6, a relative reported them missing to a Coast Guard facility in Guam, saying the men in their 40s had not returned from Pikelot Atoll. A search initially covering 78,000 square miles (200,000 square kilometers) began.

The crew of a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon plane from Kadena Air Force Base in Japan spotted the three on Pikelot and dropped survival packages. The next day, a Coast Guard HC-130J Hercules plane from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii dropped a radio the men used to report they were thirsty but all right, Arnold said.

“The help sign was pretty visible. We could see it from a couple thousand feet in the air,” Arnold said.

A similar rescue of three men from Pulawat Atoll happened on Pikelot Atoll in 2020. Those men spelled out “SOS” on the beach.

An Australian military helicopter crew landed and gave them food and water before a Micronesian patrol vessel could pick them up.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also shot. It happened...

breaking

3m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

5h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also shot. It happened...

breaking

3m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

5h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

21h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

21h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

7h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos