Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at age 83, his company says

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli talks with journalists prior to the start of the Roberto Cavalli men's Fall-Winter 2014 show, in Milan, Italy on Jan. 14, 2014. Italy’s world-famous fashion designer Roberto Cavalli – known for his flamboyant and glamorous style -- died on Friday, April 12, 2024 aged 83, his company announced in an Instagram post. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 3:42 pm.

ROME (AP) — Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company said Friday on Instagram.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post. “Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me,” Puglisi added.

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family. “His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also shot. It happened...

breaking

24m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

1h ago

Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse
Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse

Allergy season is now in full swing, but for those who suffer from them, it’s been an ongoing ordeal for months. "I'm allergic to dust, pollen, ragweed, some kinds of trees that I can't keep track...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also shot. It happened...

breaking

24m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

1h ago

Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse
Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse

Allergy season is now in full swing, but for those who suffer from them, it’s been an ongoing ordeal for months. "I'm allergic to dust, pollen, ragweed, some kinds of trees that I can't keep track...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

22h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

23h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

9h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos