Judge in sports betting case orders ex-interpreter for Ohtani to get gambling addiction treatment

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, center, announces charges against the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani during a news conference Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ippei Mizuhara is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of millions of dollars from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 5:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani released on $25,000 bond and mandated he undergo gambling addiction treatment.

Ippei Mizuhara exploited his personal and professional relationship with Ohtani to plunder $16 million from the two-way player’s bank account for years, prosecutors said, at times impersonating Ohtani to bankers so he could cover his bets and debts.

Mizuhara only spoke on Friday to answer the judge’s questions, saying “yes” when she asked if he understood several parts of the case and his bond conditions.

Mizuhara, wearing a dark suit and a white collared shirt, entered the courtroom with his ankles shackled, but was not handcuffed. The judge approved his attorney’s request to remove the shackles.

Mizuhara turned himself in Friday ahead of his initial court appearance. He is charged with one count of bank fraud and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Other bond conditions stipulate that Mizuhara cannot gamble, either electronically or in-person, or go inside any gambling establishments, or associate with any known bookmakers.

Mizuhara is also prohibited from contacting any victim or witness in the case in any form. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 9.

The hearing lasted about 10 minutes inside a courtroom packed with press, much of it Japanese media.

The unsecured $25,000 bond, also colloquially known as a signature bond, means that Mizuhara did not have to put up any cash or collateral to be released. If he violates the conditions of his bond, then he will be on the hook for $25,000.

His attorney, Michael G. Freedman, told the judge that his client already planned to undergo gambling addiction treatment.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara’s gambling, and authorities said Ohtani is cooperating with investigators.

Mizuhara was not asked to enter a plea during Friday’s brief court appearance in downtown Los Angeles. A criminal complaint, filed Thursday, detailed the alleged scheme through evidence that included text messages, financial records and recordings of phone calls.

While Mizuhara’s winning bets totaled over $142 million, which he deposited in his own bank account and not Ohtani’s, his losing bets were around $183 million — a net loss of nearly $41 million.

In a message to his illegal bookmaker on March 20, the day the Los Angeles Times and ESPN broke the news of the federal investigation, Mizuhara wrote: “Technically I did steal from him. it’s all over for me.”

Major League Baseball opened its own investigation after the controversy surfaced, and the Dodgers immediately fired Mizuhara.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press









Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

6m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

17m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

3h ago

