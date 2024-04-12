Jurors in Coutts blockade public mischief trial will hear final arguments next week

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 1:50 pm.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The Crown and defence lawyers have wrapped up their cases in the trial of three men accused of orchestrating the border shutdown at Coutts, Alta., in early 2022. 

The prosecution called just a handful of witnesses during the trial, including former Coutts mayor Jim Willett and RCMP officers, and told the jury Friday it had decided against calling one additional witness.

“I can also advise you sir that with that decision having been made, that the Crown will be closing its case,” said Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston.

The defence elected not to call any evidence at all.

Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and Gerhard Janzen have pleaded not guilty to a charge of mischief over $5,000. 

The Crown has presented evidence it says proves the trio spearheaded the protest that tied up cross-border traffic between Alberta and Montana for two weeks in early 2022 in a protest of COVID-era rules and restrictions. 

It stressed the case is not about COVID-19 or free speech but simply that people cannot decide on their own to shut down a major transportation portal. 

The defence has argued that the protest group was a mishmash of competing interests to the point it wasn’t clear who was calling the shots. 

Alberta Court of King’s Bench Justice Keith Yamauchi dismissed the jury until Tuesday.

“We have some administrative matters with which we must deal before we provide you with statements from the Crown, statements from the defence, and so what I’m doing is I’m going to allow you to leave now and require you to be back here Tuesday morning,” Yamauchi said.

“I’m giving you a long weekend.”

Once the judge gives a charge, or instructions to the jury, the members will begin deliberating the three men’s guilt or innocence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also shot. It happened...

breaking

3m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

5h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

2h ago

