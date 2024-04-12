Kansas governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care for minors and 2 anti-abortion bills

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks about the necessity to expand medicaid in Kansas during a rally, March 6, 2024, in Topeka, Kan. Gov. Kelly on Friday, April 12, 2024, vetoed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a measure to require more reporting from abortion providers and what she called a “vague” bill making it a crime to coerce someone into having an abortion. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

By John Hanna, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 6:40 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 7:42 pm.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ governor on Friday vetoed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a measure to require more reporting from abortion providers and what she called a “vague” bill making it a crime to coerce someone into having an abortion.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s actions set up a series of confrontations with the Republican-supermajority Legislature over those issues. The measures appeared to have the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override vetoes, but GOP leaders’ success depends on how many lawmakers are absent on a given day, especially in the House.

The two-term governor, who is term-limited, is a strong supporter of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Republicans control the Legislature, and they’ve joined other GOP lawmakers across the U.S. in rolling back transgender rights.

But Kansas has been an outlier on abortion among states with Republican legislatures because the Kansas Supreme Court declared in 2019 that the state constitution protects abortion rights, and a statewide vote in August 2022 decisively affirmed that position.

“Voters do not want politicians getting between doctors and their patient by interfering in private medical decisions,” Kelly wrote in her veto message on the abortion reporting bill.

Kelly did allow one GOP proposal on a social issue highlighted by Republicans across the U.S. to become law without her signature. Starting July 1, pornography websites must verify that Kansas visitors are adults. Kansas will follow Texas and a handful of other states despite some concerns about privacy and how broadly the law could be applied.

In rejecting an attempt to have Kansas join at least 24 other states in banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors, Kelly argued that a ban “tramples parental rights” and targets “a small group.”

“If the Legislature paid this much attention to the other 99.8% of students, we’d have the best schools on earth,” she wrote.

The Kansas bill against gender-affirming care would bar surgery, hormone treatments and puberty blockers, limiting care for minors to therapy.

“Hopefully this will be the end of that, at least this year, and they don’t decide to waste anyone’s time anymore,” Jenna Bellemere, a transgender University of Kansas student, said after learning of the veto.

The bill also would require that the state revoke the licenses of any doctors violating the ban and bar recipients of state funds for treating children or state employees who work with children from advocating gender-affirming care for them. It would ban the use of state dollars and property on such care, which restricts the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Supporters of the bill argue the ban will protect children from experimental, possibly dangerous and potentially permanent treatments. They have cited the recent decision of the National Health Service in England to no longer routinely cover such treatments. Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said of Kelly, “The radical left controls her veto pen.”

“Laura Kelly will most surely find herself on the wrong side of history with her reckless veto of this common-sense protection for Kansas minors,” said Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican.

But U.S. states’ bans go against the recommendations of major American health care groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Also, many medical professionals say providing such care makes transgender children less prone to depression or suicidal thoughts.

Last year, Republican legislators overrode Kelly vetoes to ban transgender girls and women on female K-12 and college sports teams and end the state’s legal recognition of transgender people’s gender identities. Because of the latter law, Kansas no longer allows transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses or birth certificates.

Republican lawmakers also have continued to press for new laws on abortion, despite the August 2022 vote, arguing that voters still support “reasonable” regulations and support for pregnant women and new mothers.

“Once again, Governor ‘Coercion Kelly’ has shown how radical she is when it comes to abortion, lacking basic compassion for women who are pushed or even trafficked into abortions,” Danielle Underwood, spokesperson for Kansans for Life, the state’s most influential anti-abortion group, said in a statement.

The anti-coercion bill would punish someone convicted of making a physical or financial threat against a woman or girl to push her to have an abortion with up to a year in prison or a fine of up to $10,000. In her veto message, Kelly noted that it’s already a crime to threaten someone else.

Critics said it’s written broadly enough that it could apply to a spouse who threatens divorce or a live-in boyfriend who threatens to leave unless their partner gets an abortion.

The reporting bill would require providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and report the information to the state health department. Kelly and other critics contend it’s invasive and unnecessary, but supporters argue that the state needs better data about why women and girls have abortions to help set policy.

“These stigmatizing bills were not crafted to improve the health and well-being of Kansans,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates three clinics providing abortions in Kansas. “They were merely meant to shame reproductive care.”

John Hanna, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

40m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

45m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

5h ago

Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months
Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months

The City of Toronto says Mimico Creek is the focus of illegal dumping that has involved hundreds of tires piling up under a bridge and near the water source, likely for months. Earlier this week, environmental...

25m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

40m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

45m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

5h ago

Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months
Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months

The City of Toronto says Mimico Creek is the focus of illegal dumping that has involved hundreds of tires piling up under a bridge and near the water source, likely for months. Earlier this week, environmental...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.
6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

12h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos