Los Angeles County’s troubled juvenile halls get reprieve, can remain open after improvements

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 12:30 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 12:43 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County’s troubled juvenile detention facilities, on the verge of shutting down over safety issues and other problems, can remain open, state regulators decided Thursday.

The Board of State and Community Corrections voted to lift its “unsuitable” designation for Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights.

Both facilities could have been forced to shut down April 16 because of failed inspections over the past year.

The state board, which inspects the youth prisons, determined last year that the county had been unable to correct problems including inadequate safety checks, low staffing, use of force and a lack of recreation and exercise.

Board chair Linda Penner said while the county had made some improvements, officials should not consider the outcome of the vote “mission accomplished,” the Southern California News Group reported.

“Your mission now is sustainability and durability. We need continued compliance,” Penner said.

Only six of the 13 board members supported keeping the lockups open. Three voted against it, saying they did not believe Los Angeles County could maintain improvements at the facilities long-term. The other four abstained or recused themselves.

Board members warned the county that if future inspections result in an unsuitable designation, they would not hesitate to close the facilities.

The Los Angeles County Probation Department, which oversees the juvenile halls, said it was stabilizing staffing levels and improving training procedures. Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa said his department acknowledges “the ongoing concerns and acknowledge there’s still much more to be done.”

The Peace and Justice Law Center, which advocates for prison reform, said the juvenile halls need “real fixes, not temporary Band-Aids.” Co-Execuitve Director Sean Garcia-Leys told the news group that the nonprofit plans to conduct a private audit to try to determine “why the board has reversed itself and decided a few weeks of compliance with standards outweigh the years of failure to meet minimum standards.”

The board’s decision comes after California phased out its three remaining state-run youth prisons and shifting the responsibility to counties.

The shift to local control is the final step in a lengthy reform effort driven in part by a class-action lawsuit and incentives for counties to keep youths out of the state system. The state-run system has a troubled history marked by inmate suicides and brawls.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

1h ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

5h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

4h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

6h ago

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

1h ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

5h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

4h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

8h ago

2:15
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. As Shauna Hunt reports, two others were seriously injured in the shooting.

11h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

14h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos