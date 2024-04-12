Man charged in slaying after woman’s leg found at Milwaukee-area park

This March 2024 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Maxwell Anderson, who was charged Friday, April 12, 2024, in the slaying of a woman whose dismembered leg was found near a beach down a bluff along Lake Michigan near Milwaukee. Anderson, 33, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County circuit court. (Wisconsin Department of Corrections via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 1:42 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 33-year-old man was charged Friday in the slaying of a woman whose leg was found on the beach of a lakefront park near Milwaukee.

Maxwell Anderson is jailed on first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson charges in the death of Sade Robinson, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County circuit court.

Anderson, of Milwaukee, was arrested April 4, two days after the leg was found by a passersby down a bluff at Warnimont Park along Lake Michigan in Cudahy. The leg had been severed just below the hip.

Robinson had been reported missing April 2 by a friend. An employee of the building where Robinson lived told police that Robinson was excited about a date she had planned for April 1, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video from a restaurant showed Robinson and Anderson sitting together at the bar on the evening of April 1. Her burned car was found the next morning.

Additional human remains were found April 5 and April 6. Those remains have not positively been identified as belonging to Robinson, police said.

“At this point in time, we don’t believe there are any other victims out there,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball told reporters Friday.

Anderson was ordered held on a $5 million bond. A preliminary examination was set for April 22.

The Associated Press left a voicemail Friday seeking comment from an attorney listed as representing Maxwell.

The Associated Press

