Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,899.99, down 210.12 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $49.73 on 11.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 77 cents, or 0.97 per cent, to $78.29 on 9.8 million shares. 

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down one cent, or 2.33 per cent, to 42 cents on 9.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up four cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $3.98 on 8.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $47.07 on 7.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.92, or 1.73 per cent, to $109.04 on 7.7 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 21 cents, or 26.25 per cent, to 59 cents. Despite a drop in advertising revenue, the chief executive of Corus Entertainment Inc. said he is confident the television and radio broadcaster can draw advertisers back as it focuses more on growing digital and streaming audiences. The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $9.8 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $15.5 million a year earlier as its revenue fell 13 per cent. Revenue in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $299.5 million, down from $343.9 million a year earlier.

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Restaurants. Down $4.98, or 9.93 per cent, to $45.16. Inclement weather and “sluggish” consumer spending delivered a double whammy to MTY Food Group Inc. in its first quarter, pushing the fast-food chain owner’s profits down from a year ago. The Montreal-based restaurant owner, whose collection of brands includes Thai Express, Manchu Wok, Mucho Burrito and Cold Stone Creamery, reported a profit of $17.3 million or 71 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 29. The result was down from a profit of $18.4 million or 75 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

7m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

18m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

3h ago

