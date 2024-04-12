Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,899.99, down 210.12 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $49.73 on 11.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 77 cents, or 0.97 per cent, to $78.29 on 9.8 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down one cent, or 2.33 per cent, to 42 cents on 9.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up four cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $3.98 on 8.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $47.07 on 7.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.92, or 1.73 per cent, to $109.04 on 7.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 21 cents, or 26.25 per cent, to 59 cents. Despite a drop in advertising revenue, the chief executive of Corus Entertainment Inc. said he is confident the television and radio broadcaster can draw advertisers back as it focuses more on growing digital and streaming audiences. The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $9.8 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $15.5 million a year earlier as its revenue fell 13 per cent. Revenue in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $299.5 million, down from $343.9 million a year earlier.

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Restaurants. Down $4.98, or 9.93 per cent, to $45.16. Inclement weather and “sluggish” consumer spending delivered a double whammy to MTY Food Group Inc. in its first quarter, pushing the fast-food chain owner’s profits down from a year ago. The Montreal-based restaurant owner, whose collection of brands includes Thai Express, Manchu Wok, Mucho Burrito and Cold Stone Creamery, reported a profit of $17.3 million or 71 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 29. The result was down from a profit of $18.4 million or 75 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12,2024.

The Canadian Press